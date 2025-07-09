Japan starts deploying Osprey fleet at a new base to beef up southwestern defense

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Japanese army on Wednesday began deploying its fleet of V-22 Ospreys on a newly-opened, permanent base in southwestern Japan, the country’s latest move to beef up its defense amid growing tension in the region.

The first of the fleet of 17 Ospreys safely arrived at its new home base of Camp Saga, Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force said Wednesday.

The move is part of Japan’s accelerating military buildup, especially in the southwest in recent years, as a deterrence to China’s increasingly assertive maritime actions in the area.

The tilt-rotor aircraft have been temporarily based at Camp Kisarazu, near Tokyo, since 2020 during construction of the base and other necessary facilities. The rest of the fleet is scheduled to complete its relocation in mid-August, the JGSDF officials said.

With the full, permanent deployment at Camp Saga, Japan plans to operate the Ospreys more closely with the country’s amphibious rapid deployment brigade at Ainoura, in the nearby naval town of Sasebo, as part of the ongoing plan to reinforce the defense of southwestern remote islands, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Tuesday.

“The security environment surrounding Japan has been increasingly severe, and it is our pressing task to strengthen our island defense capabilities,” he said.

Camp Saga ground forces also work with 50 helicopters based at another nearby camp, Metabaru, as well as with air force and navy personnel based in the area.

The use of the V-22 remains controversial in Japan, especially in southern Japan, due to a series of accidents involving the aircraft.

In November 2023, a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed off Japan’s southern coast, killing eight people. In October 2024, a Japanese army V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground while attempting to take off during a joint exercise with the U.S. military, and an investigation has found human error was the cause.

