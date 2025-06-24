US consulate condemns Hong Kong’s government for ‘repression’ of Independence Day celebrations View Photo

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on Tuesday condemned the city’s government for what it called repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations after local education authorities reportedly cautioned teachers and students not to attend such events organized by American diplomats.

The consulate accused the Hong Kong government of interfering with U.S. Consulate General-hosted events, saying U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide celebrate Independence Day every year by hosting receptions and other festivities.

“We condemn the Hong Kong government’s repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations,” it said in an emailed reply to The Associated Press’ questions. “Its attempts to characterize these activities as ‘unlawful’ only further reveals its insecurity and fear of freedom.”

The consulate’s criticism came days after a Facebook page, “Edu Lancet,” reported that the city’s education authorities had sent “friendly reminders” to multiple schools asking their teachers not to “casually join” the consulate’s events and be cautious about violating the national security law. The reminder also asked the schools to discourage their students from joining such events, it said.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims by the Facebook page, which often provides updates about the education sector. A local English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, also reported that the authorities had reminded schools to be vigilant about any attempts to promote U.S. Independence Day celebrations on campus.

The city’s education bureau has not immediately commented.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang previously accused the founder of the page, Hans Yeung, of seizing opportunities to incite division in society in a media interview published in March.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 following massive anti-government protests in 2019, saying the legislation was necessary to return stability to the city.

Under the law, dozens of leading activists were prosecuted or jailed while others fled. Fears about the law drove many middle-class families and young professionals to emigrate elsewhere.

By KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press