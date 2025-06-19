Sri Lanka’s Nissanka leads composed response to Bangladesh’s 495 in 1st cricket test View Photo

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka reached 100 for one at lunch on Day 3 of the first cricket test in a composed response to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 495.

Pathum Nissanka led the charge with a display of silken stroke play, peppering the off-side with a series of elegant drives.

There was a moment of drama when, on 36, he offered a chance but Mominul Haque dropped a sharp attempted catch at short leg off Nayeem Hasan’s first over.

At the interval, Nissanka remained unbeaten on 46 and was joined by Dinesh Chandimal, who was unbeaten on 22 and anchoring the innings with his usual composure.

The only Sri Lanka wicket to fall in Thursday’s morning session was Lahiru Udara for 29.

The 31-year-old righthander had shown early promise but fell to a soft dismissal — a leading edge ballooning back to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. It was a tame end to what had promised to be a bright beginning in the test format.

Bangladesh’s seamers, in particular Nahid Rana, bowled strongly. The 22-year-old paceman beat the bat repeatedly without reward in a spell that contained good pace, discipline and a bit of zip off the surface.

Earlier in the morning session, it took Sri Lanka just 16 deliveries to finish off the Bangladesh innings. From a position of strength at 458 for four late on Day 2, the tourists unravelled and eventually lost their last six wickets for 37 runs.

Asitha Fernando, bustling in with purpose and precision, was the spearhead of the Sri Lanka revival, claiming four wickets with admirable rhythm. He was ably supported by Milan Rathnayake, whose pace and clever variations earned him three wickets.

On debut, Tharindu Rathnayake, bowling with composure that belied his inexperience, chipped in with three crucial wickets.

For the better part of two days, it was almost one-way with Mushfiqur Rahim playing with poise in compiling a masterful 163 — an innings built on judgment, timing and grit. His 264-run partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who posted 148, was the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s early dominance.

___

