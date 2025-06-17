Two suspects detained in the killing of an Australian tourist in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities have detained two suspects in the fatal shooting of an Australian tourist on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the national police chief said Tuesday.

“One of the suspects is now in Jakarta and while another one is traveling from abroad to Jakarta,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.

One suspect is detained in the capital and the other was detained overseas and is being returned to Indonesia under the supervision of authorities. Prabowo did not provide further details regarding the detention of the two suspects.

The arrest was a collaboration between Indonesian police and immigration agencies and the Australian Federal Police, Prabowo said.

Zivan Radmanovic, 32, of Melbourne, Australia, was shot to death in a villa Friday near Munggu Beach in Badung district. Another Australian tourist was beaten.

Witnesses said two masked attackers arrived at the villa on a scooter around midnight.