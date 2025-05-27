Gunmen shoot and kill policeman assigned to protect polio workers in restive NW Pakistan View Photo

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen shot and killed a policeman assigned to protect polio workers in restive southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, police and officials said.

The attack occurred in Noshki, a district in Balochistan province, local police official Mohammad Hassan said, adding that the polio workers escaped unharmed in the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, but suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups and Pakistani Taliban that have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement denounced the assault and vowed stern action against those who are behind the attack, which came a day after Pakistan launched the nationwide campaign to vaccinate 45 million children from polio.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the potentially fatal, paralyzing virus hasn’t been stopped, according to the World Health Organization.

Since January, Pakistan has reported 10 polio cases from various parts of the country despite the launch of anti-polio drives. Last year, the South Asian country witnessed a surge in polio cases, which jumped to 74, though it reported only one polio case in 2021.

Since the 1990s, more than 200 polio workers and the police assigned to protect them have been killed in attacks.