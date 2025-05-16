Tokyo customs make what is believed to be Japan’s largest bust of ketamine

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police and customs have made what is believed to be their biggest bust of the anesthetic drug ketamine, brought through Haneda airport in two suitcases.

On Friday Tokyo customs officials said they filed a criminal complaint against a French woman on suspicion of attempting to smuggle into Japan about 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of ketamine in the luggage.

The suspect, whom the officials identified as a 21-year-old cook, was detained at the Haneda airport customs after arriving on a flight from Germany in April, officials at Tokyo Customs said.

The seized drugs had an estimated street value of about 920 million yen ($8.8 million), according to Japan’s NHK television.

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by U.S. health regulators for use during surgery. It can be given as an intramuscular injection or intravenously.

The drug is used recreationally for its euphoric effects and can cause hallucinations or impact breathing and the heart.

This story has been corrected to note that the drugs were in two suitcases, not one.