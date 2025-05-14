Air force plane crashes during training in central Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese air force plane crashed Wednesday soon after taking off for a training flight in central Japan, the top government spokesperson said.

The T-4 training plane belonging to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force had taken off from Komaki Air Base, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. He did not give further details.

NHK television reported the aircraft believed to be carrying two crewmembers was lost from radar while it was flying above Inuyama city and there were reports of what appeared to be aircraft crashing into a pond.

Air Self-Defense officials said they were checking the report and could not confirm it.

No other details were immediately available.