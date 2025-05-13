Australian Cabinet sworn in after landslide election victory View Photo

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Cabinet was sworn into office Tuesday after the center-left Labor Party was reelected in a landslide May 3.

With vote counting continuing, Labor expects to hold between 92 and 95 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives. The party held 78 seats in the previous Parliament.

The conservative opposition alliance of parties is on track to win 41 seats in one of its worst election results.

The Cabinet held its first meeting after the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to fly to Jakarta on Wednesday to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He then intends to fly from Indonesia to Rome to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

While in Rome, he plans to meet for the first time a range of world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The conservative opposition Liberal Party on Tuesday elected former minister Sussan Ley as their new leader. She is the first woman to lead the party that was founded in 1944. Her predecessor Peter Dutton is the only Australian opposition leader to lose his parliamentary seat in an election.