A man with a knife slashes 2 people at a Tokyo subway station, reports say

TOKYO (AP) — A man with a knife slashed two passengers waiting for a train at a Tokyo subway station during the evening rush on Wednesday, and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Japanese media reported.

Japan ‘s NHK television said the attacker was seen brandishing a kitchen knife on the platform of a station on the subway’s Namboku line.

Tokyo police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and were investigating, NHK said.

Police refused to confirm media reports, saying there had been no official announcement on the still-developing case.

Trains on the line were temporarily suspended for “inspection” of subway cars, operator Tokyo Metro Co. said.

Though Japan is known for its safety, there has been a growing number of random attacks in public places using knives or homemade explosives in recent years.

Associated Press