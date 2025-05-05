Cambodian court convicts prominent politician of incitement in latest legal move to stifle opponents View Photo

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court on Monday convicted a prominent opposition politician of incitement and sentenced him to four years in prison, in the latest legal move to stifle criticism of the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Rong Chhun, a top advisor to the newly formed Nation Power Party, was found guilty of inciting social unrest related to his political activity for meeting with villagers displaced by government construction projects, including the new Phnom Penh International Airport. In addition to the jail term, he was barred from running for office and from voting.

The 56-year-old had denied the incitement charge, saying all he did was post photos of himself with the villagers and comments on Facebook.

“This is not a law enforcement issue,” Rong Chhun told reporters after the verdict. “It’s about politics.”

He remains free for a month with the opportunity to file an appeal during that time and said he would do so.

Incitement allegations are frequently used by authorities in Cambodia against opponents, and Rong Chhun was already sentenced to two years in prison for incitement in 2021 on accusations he spread false information about Cambodia’s border with Vietnam after meeting with farmers in the area. He was released later the same year by an appeals court.

Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents. The government insists it promotes the rule of law under an electoral democracy, but political parties seen as mounting strong challenges to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party have been dissolved by the courts or had their leaders jailed or harassed.

Under autocratic former Prime Minister Hun Sen, who held power for almost four decades, Cambodia was widely criticized for human rights abuses that included suppression of freedom of speech and association. He was succeeded in August 2023 by his American-educated son, Hun Manet, but there have been few signs of political liberalization.

Late last year, the president of the Nation Power Party, Sun Chanthy, was himself convicted of inciting social disorder and sentenced to two years in prison.

Sun Chanthy had been a top leader of the former Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had been expected to present a strong challenge to Hun Sen’s ruling party in 2018 elections, but was dissolved by the high court as part of a sweeping crackdown on opposition.

Sun Chanthy then joined the Candlelight Party, the successor to the Cambodia National Rescue Party, but it in turn was barred from competing in the 2023 general election on a technicality. He then helped form the Nation Power Party at the end of 2023, along with Rong Chhun and others.

After his conviction Monday, Rong Chhun said he was not surprised by the verdict and vowed to continue “actively to protect the constitution.”

“We must hold to a path that is based on the truth,” he said.

He urged members of the Nation Power Party to stay the course while he serves his sentence.

“Let’s not lose heart,” he said. “We must all be strong.”

_____

Rising reported from Bangkok.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING

Associated Press