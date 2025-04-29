Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off New Zealand

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the west coast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time. It was 187 miles (300 kilometers) southwest of Invercargill, New Zealand, and six miles (10 kilometers) under the sea.

Monitors in New Zealand described the quake as moderate. There were no immediate reports of damage.

USGS later reported a 6.8-magnitude quake in what it called the Macquarie Island region, over 700 miles (1,200 kilometers) northeast of Invercargill at a depth of less than three miles.

New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, sits on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 