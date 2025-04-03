AP PHOTOS: Rescue dogs aid search efforts at site where Bangkok building collapsed after earthquake View Photo

BANGKOK (AP) — Sahara, Safari, Lek, Lilly and Naree are among the rescue dogs working at the site of the building that collapsed in Bangkok following Friday’s earthquake. They are part of a non-profit that works closely with the Thai government in disaster and humanitarian relief efforts.

The dogs’ main job is to climb onto the rubble, sniffing for signs of humans trapped underneath. After each operation, the canines bathe in an ice-cold bucket of water, are towel-dried and given a medical check. Their paws are inspected for scabs and cuts, and their eyes and ears and checked. They are then put in their respective kennels for a well-deserved rest.

