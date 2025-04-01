Pakistan wins the toss and bowls in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

Green patches on the pitch and overcast conditions encouraged Rizwan to give his bowlers a chance as Pakistan tries to level the three-match series.

New Zealand won the first match on Saturday by 73 runs after also losing the toss and being sent in.

Mark Chapman made 132 and Daryl Mitchell 76 as New Zealand recovered from 50-3 to make 344-9. Pakistan was 164-2 but collapsed to be all out for 271.

Chapman is unavailable Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. New Zealand named opener Rhys Mariu to make his international debut and recalled seamer Ben Sears.

Pakistan made four changes, naming Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Sufyan Moqim in place of Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Akif Javed

