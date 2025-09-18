Parties of both main candidates claim Malawi election victory but results not yet announced

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The parties of the two main candidates in Malawi’s presidential election declared victory Thursday, drawing rebukes from the electoral commission which is yet to announce results.

Tuesday’s vote is expected to be a close race between President Lazarus Chakwera and challenger Peter Mutharika, the former president who was beaten by Chakwera in the last elections five years ago.

Officials from Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party and Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party held separate news briefings and said their candidates had won.

The Malawi Electoral Committee says it has counted more than 99% of the votes but hasn’t declared any results, keeping a country struggling through an economic crisis and soaring inflation on edge.

“The commission will not hurry the results management process just because some political party leaders and candidates are piling up pressure,” said MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja.

She told parties and their candidates to respect the counting procedures.

Election officials must declare the results of the presidential election within seven days of polling stations closing on Tuesday.

Malawians voted for president, but also for the makeup of Parliament and more than 500 local government representatives in a largely rural country of 21 million in southern Africa.

The presidential race had 17 candidates, but analysts say it was likely to be a close contest between Chakwera, 70, and Mutharika, 85. A candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to win. If no one does there will a runoff election.

The two men were also the leading candidates in elections in 2019, when then-incumbent Mutharika was declared the winner only for a court to nullify the results months later because of widespread irregularities that included vote tally sheets being altered with correctional fluid.

Chakwera won an election redo in 2020.

By GREGORY GONDWE

Associated Press