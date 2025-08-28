Official campaigns kick off in Tanzania as main opposition leader remains in custody

Official campaigns kick off in Tanzania as main opposition leader remains in custody View Photo

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — The official campaign period has started for Tanzania’s October general elections with incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday introducing her party’s parliamentary candidates and the main opposition leader remaining in custody.

Hassan, of the ruling CCM party, was cleared on Wednesday to run in the Oct. 29 elections by Tanzania’s electoral authority while the main opposition party, CHADEMA, in April was barred from taking part after refusing to sign an electoral conduct document and calling for electoral reforms.

CHADEMA’s leader Tundu Lissu remains in custody after he was charged with treason in April for calling for electoral reforms.

The presidential candidate for the second biggest opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, was on Wednesday denied clearance by the electoral body which cited internal objection by a party member.

Hassan officially launch her party’s campaign on Thursday alongside her running mate Emmanuel Nchimbi. She introduced its slate of parliamentary candidates.

Her candidacy has been criticized by some rivals but was defended by former President Jakaya Kikwete who said she was allowed to seek a second consecutive term in office in line with party rules.

“We have a tradition that if the incumbent president seeks a second term, they are given the sole ticket. Why should it be different for President Samia?” he said.

Hassan has been accused of silencing her critics after opposition leaders were arrested in recent months.

She struck a reconciliatory tone during her first days in office and lifted a six-year ban on political rallies that was imposed by former President John Magufuli. But she has changed her tone in recent months, warning foreign activists coming to Tanzania for the opposition leader’s court case and saying she will not allow them to destroy the country.

“I inherited a country that needed both national and international consensus to be governed, a consensus between government and political leaders, businesses, and international communities,” she said Thursday.

Hassan is being challenged by 16 other presidential candidates.