Guinea-Bissau's president appoints new prime minister months ahead of a key election

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — The president of Guinea-Bissau on Thursday sacked the West African country’s prime minister and appointed his successor, the latest move to position President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for a likely second term after elections due in November.

According to a presidential decree, Rui Duarte de Barros, who served as prime minister since December 2023, was replaced by Braima Camara, a former coordinator of the Madem G15 opposition party.

There has been much controversy over Embalo’s term ahead of the November general elections. The small West African nation has endured multiple coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.

Guinea-Bissau’s constitution sets the presidential term at five years, with maximum two terms. The opposition says Embalo’s term should have ended on Feb. 27 but the nation’s Supreme Court has ruled that it should run until Sept. 4.

However, Embalo earlier this year set the election date for Nov. 30 and said that his first term will run until then, further heightening tensions.

Over the past months, the opposition has refused to recognize Embalo as president. A mission by a West African regional bloc sent to Guinea-Bissau in March to help resolve the crisis left abruptly after what it said were threats of expulsion from Embalo.

Associated Press