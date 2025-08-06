The UN says Rwanda-backed rebels killed over 300 civilians in Congo in the past month

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Rwanda-backed rebels killed at least 319 people over the past month in eastern Congo, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday, describing the toll as one of the largest documented in such attacks since the M23 rebels resurfaced in 2022.

Citing firsthand accounts, U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement that the rebels, backed by members of the Rwandan Defense Force, targeted four villages in North Kivu province’s Rutshuru territory between July 9 and July 21.

The continuing violence could threaten Qatar-led efforts to get Congo and the rebels to sign a permanent peace deal by the goal of Aug. 18. One of the deal’s conditions is the protection of civilians and safe return of millions of people displaced by the conflict.

There was no immediate comment from M23 or the Rwandan government.

The M23 early this year seized two key cities in eastern Congo in a major escalation, with the help of neighboring Rwandan forces. Congo has long been wracked by deadly conflict in its mineral-rich east, with more than 100 armed groups.

The two sides on July 19 signed a declaration of principles in Qatar to end the fighting and commit to a comprehensive peace agreement that would include the restoration of state authorities in key eastern cities controlled by the insurgents.

The new U.N. statement said deadly attacks occurred in the days following that signing.

“I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups” despite the declaration, the U.N. human rights chief said, calling for an immediate end to attacks on civilians.