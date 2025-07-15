Conservationists release rehabilitated vultures back into the wild on South African mountain View Photo

MAGALIESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Five vultures that were rescued and rehabilitated by a conservation group have been released back into the wild on a mountain range in South Africa.

Two of the Cape Vultures were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, where the birds’ body parts are sought after for potions and charms. One of them had all its feathers removed and the Vulpro vulture conservation group looked after it for nearly a year while they grew back.

Two of the other vultures were injured in the wild. One was saved after it landed in a dam and became waterlogged and was unable to fly, conservationists said.

The birds were set free on the Magaliesburg Mountains in northern South Africa, where there is an existing vulture colony.

Vultures generally aren’t well-loved because of their appearance and because they feed entirely on carrion — or dead animal carcasses — and are often associated with death.

But conservationists say these scavengers are critical for cleaning up ecosystems and preventing animal and human disease outbreaks.

Because of their eating habits, vultures are also susceptible to mass poisoning when poachers target other animals, and they can die in their hundreds from a poisoned carcass.

Six of Africa’s other native vulture species are listed as endangered or critically endangered. The Cape Vulture was removed from the endangered list in 2021 after successful conservation efforts but is still classified as vulnerable.

The vulture release was organized by Vulpro and the Humane World for Animals organization.

Associated Press