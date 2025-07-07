Photos of deadly anti-government protests in Kenya View Photo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police used water cannons to scatter anti-government demonstrations that turned deadly in the Kangemi area of Nairobi marking the historic 1990 Saba Saba, a Swahili word that means “Seven Seven.”

July 7 is a significant date in Kenya’s history, marking the first major protests 35 years ago that called for a transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy.

Anti-government protests have focusing on police brutality and poor governance, while demanding President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By BRIAN INGANGA

Associated Press