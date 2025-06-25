Nigeria says gunmen kill at least 14 soldiers in clashes in the troubled north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 14 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in clashes with hundreds of gunmen in north-central Niger State, an army spokesman said Wednesday.

More than 300 gunmen were planning to attack villages from their forest enclave in the Mariga council area on Tuesday when the military conducted “precision strikes” and deployed soldiers to engage them, according to army spokesperson Appolonia Anele.

Ten other soldiers were wounded, Anele said.

The operation resulted in “significant enemy losses,” the army added.

Armed gangs have been terrorizing communities across northern Nigeria, many of them former pastoralists caught up in decades-long conflict with farming communities.

Nigeria’s army said the latest clash involved gangs operating out of the notorious Kwanar Dutse Forest, one of several abandoned reserves used as hideouts in the troubled region.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

Associated Press