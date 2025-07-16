Robinson and fast bowlers earn New Zealand a 21-run victory over South Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An unbeaten century stand between Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs earned New Zealand a 21-run victory over South Africa in a T20 tri-series match Wednesday.

Robinson smashed 75 not out off 57 balls and Jacobs smacked three sixes in his unbeaten 44 to propel New Zealand to 173-5 after it crumbled to 70-5 inside the first half of its innings.

South Africa, which made three changes from the team that beat Zimbabwe, was bowled out for 152 in 18.2 overs with fast bowlers Jacob Duffy (3-20) and Matt Henry (3-34) sharing six wickets between them.

South Africa falls well short

Lhuan-dre Pretorius provided South Africa with a brisk start by hitting six boundaries in his knock of 27 before Henry and Duffy hit back with two quick wickets.

Pretorius tried to guide Henry’s slower ball down to third man but got a thick outside edge to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, while Rubin Hermann was outdone by Duffy’s short ball and was caught at mid-wicket for just 1 run.

South Africa promoted debutant left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy to No. 4, but the left-hander got his middle stumped knocked over by Ish Sodhi soon after the batting powerplay.

Captain Rassie van der Dussen (6) was brilliantly run out by his counterpart Mitchell Santner at the non-striker’s end as South Africa slumped to 62-5 in the ninth over.

Dewald Brevis put the chase back on track with 35 runs off 18 balls and George Linde made a brisk 30 off 20 balls but both holed out in the outfield while looking for big hits against Henry and Duffy, respectively.

Duffy was on a hat trick when he dismissed Linde and Kwena Maphaka off successive balls but No. 11 Lungi Ngidi survived the hat-trick ball before Henry finished off the game by having Gerald Coetzee caught at mid-wicket.

Robinson and Jacobs revive Black Caps

New Zealand’s top order crumbled against short balls as Devon Conway’s (9) return to T20s after three years lasted only seven balls before he top-edged Maphaka (2-38).

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay both fell for single digits while James Neesham got his seventh duck in T20s when he pulled Maphaka to deep square leg and was caught by Corbin Bosch.

But Robinson and Jacobs revived the Black Caps with their 103-run partnership and got the perfect finish by scoring 63 runs off the last five overs.

Robinson completed his half-century with a six against Coetzee, who came back to international cricket after a nine-month injury layoff and conceded 19 runs in the final over to finish with 1-39.

