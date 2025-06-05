Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has died at 68 View Photo

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, who served as the leader of the southern African nation from 2015-2021, died Thursday, his daughter said. He was 68.

Lungu’s daughter, Tasila Lungu-Mwansa, announced his death in a video posted on the official Facebook page of his political party, the Patriotic Front. She said he died in a hospital in South Africa after having been under “medical supervision” in recent weeks. Lungu-Mwansa, who is a lawmaker, did not give a cause of death.

Lungu became president in 2015 to complete the term of Michael Sata after he died in office. Lungu was elected to a full presidential term in 2016, beating current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. Lungu later lost to Hichilema in the 2021 election.

Lungu had sought to challenge Hichilema in next year’s presidential election, but a court last year barred him from standing. The court ruled his time as president from 2015-2016 counted as a full term and said he had, therefore, served the maximum length of two terms.

Lungu alleged there was political interference in the court ruling. His wife and other family members have faced corruption allegations.

Lungu claimed last year that his movements were being monitored by police and he had effectively been placed under house arrest to restrict his return to politics. Police said it was standard to monitor former presidents for their safety.

