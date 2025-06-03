Tanzanian MP’s church shut down after he accuses government of human rights abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania n authorities deregistered a church owned by a ruling party MP after he accused the government of human rights violations ahead of October elections.

MP Josephat Gwajima’s Glory of Christ church in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, was cordoned off by police Tuesday after hundreds of congregants turned up to protest the closure announcement.

Tanzania’s registrar of societies wrote a letter deregistering Gwajima’s church, saying his sermons were in contravention of acceptable conduct of religious organizations.

The MP last Sunday called out the government for what he called detentions and enforced disappearances warning his congregants to be wary.

His message came days after a Kenyan activist and his Ugandan counterpart accused the Tanzanian police of detaining and torturing them after arresting them ahead of opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s treason case court proceedings.

Tanzanians are set to elect a president and MPs in October and the ruling party, the CCM, has been in power since Tanzania’s independence in 1961.

The main opposition party, Chadema, has been calling for electoral reforms ahead of the elections.

Gwajima was elected in 2020 after he was endorsed by then-President John Magufuli. His popularity has risen over the years and he is seen as an outspoken critic of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is serving out Magufuli’s term after he died in office.

Hassan is running in the upcoming October election and has been accused of silencing her critics after opposition leaders were arrested in recent months.

She struck a reconciliatory tone during her first days in office and lifted a six-year ban on political rallies that was imposed by Magufuli.

Hassan’s tone has in recent months changed as she warned foreign activists coming to Tanzania for the opposition leader’s court case saying she will not allow them to destroy the country.

Some activists were deported to Kenya on arrival in Tanzania and the Tanzanian government did not explain the reasons for deportation.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have urged Tanzania to investigate the human rights abuse allegations against activists.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Associated Press