AP PHOTOS: Fishermen say a new natural gas project off Senegal's coast threatens their livelihoods

SAINT LOUIS, Senegal (AP) — Fishermen say a new natural gas project off the coast of Senegal — a joint venture between British energy giant BP and U.S.-based Kosmos Energy — is threatening their livelihoods.

The project, which started operations late last year, is meant to bring jobs to the densely populated fishing community.

But residents say they are catching fewer fish because the fish are drawn to the project’s platform, which fishermen cannot approach. They also say the price of cooking gas keeps rising, even after lower prices were a major selling point for the project.

BP says talks with the community are ongoing.

By SYLVAIN CHERKAOUI

Associated Press