2 activists who criticized Mali military rulers were seized and taken away, relatives say

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — At least two Malian pro-democracy activists, including a prominent political party leader, were taken away in Bamako by armed men after criticizing the military government and calling for a return to constitutional order and elections, their families and colleagues said.

Mali ’s military government this week suspended political party activities, days after the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The son of Alassane Abba, secretary-general of the Codem party, said three armed, hooded men dressed in military fatigues entered their house on Thursday evening and took the politician away “in a car with black tinted windows and no license plate.” Alhousseini Jannatta Alassane told The Associated Press that the armed men “did not look like bandits.”

On the same day, in Kati, 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Bamako, a Yelema party activist, El Bachir Thiam, was forced by armed men into their car before being driven to an unknown destination.

“We learned today of the arrest of our activist El Bachir Thiam and I call on the Malian authorities to release him. I call on those who arrested him to release him. A country is not built on gag orders,” former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, honorary president of the Yelema party, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Both El Bachir Thiam and Alassane Abba have made media appearances criticizing the military government and calling for a return to constitutional order.

Mamadou Traoré, president of the Alternative for Mali party, was arrested last month after he criticized the military and the use of Russian mercenaries by Mali’s transitional authorities.

Military leader Gen. Assimi Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press