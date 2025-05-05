Rwanda confirms early talks to host deported US migrants

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda confirmed on Monday that discussions were “underway” with the United States regarding a potential agreement to host deported migrants.

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Sunday told state media that the talks were in the “early stage.” When asked by The Associated Press on Monday, he confirmed the talks.

Nduhungirehe did not disclose the specifics of the potential deal for Rwanda, but previous local media reports suggest that the U.S would likely fund a program to have migrants integrated into the society through stipends and job assistance initiatives.

This wouldn’t be Rwanda’s first time hosting deported migrants. The East African nation previously had an agreement with the U.K. to host migrants. Plans for the initiative, including prepared accommodations, were in the final stages but the deal collapsed after the Labour Party took office in 2024.

Rwanda has faced allegations of human rights abuses and is currently in the process of brokering a peace deal with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have been behind attacks in the mineral rich eastern Congo region.

Nduhungirehe told state media on Sunday that Rwanda and Congo had already submitted their respective draft proposals, which will form the basis of a final peace agreement document expected to be signed in the U.S next month.

The minister said the migrant deal between Rwanda and the U.S was consistent with Rwanda’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian cooperation and the pursuit of migration solutions. ____

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press