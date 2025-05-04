Did you steal the sign? German pop star asks his fans to return hometown symbol

Did you steal the sign? German pop star asks his fans to return hometown symbol View Photo

TOETENSEN, Germany (AP) — Did you steal the sign?

German pop star Dieter Bohlen is asking his fans to return a sign spelling out the name of his hometown of Toetensen.

The village in northern Germany outside Hamburg is famous, well, because of Bohlen. He’s a singer, music producer, judge on Germany’s version of “American Idol” and formerly half of German pop duo Modern Talking.

Bohlen believes the sign was taken by a fan as memorabilia, according to German news agency dpa.

He posted a video on Instagram Saturday where he stood in front of the empty signpost and promised a reward of a ticket to one of his concerts this fall for its return.

One fan’s suggestion? Rename the town: Bohlensen.