The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are coming up. Here’s who’s nominated and how to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — Excuse me, you look like you might want to see the next generation of country music acts clean up at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Fans of the genre have long committed Ella Langley and Riley Green’s throwback duet, “You Look Like You Love Me” to memory, and soon, they’ll get to celebrate them and many others at the awards show.

New stars like Langley as well as veteran acts like Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and many more will be celebrated. And because the ACM Awards are just around the corner, it is time to get your viewing plans in order.

The awards ceremony will take place May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. Reba McEntire, a 16-time ACM winner, will once again host.

But where is it streaming, who is nominated, what’s noteworthy this year and who will perform?

Read on for those answers and more.

How to watch the ACMs

The ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Who is nominated?

Langley leads the ACMs this year with eight nominations.

The first-time nominee’s nods include female artist of the year and female new artist.

Johnson, Wilson and Wallen closely follow Langley’s nominations with seven each. Stapleton has six nominations; Riley Green and Post Malone are tied with five.

Johnson, Wilson, Wallen and Stapleton are up for the night’s top category, entertainer of the year. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll are also nominated for the award.

In the album of the year category, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)” faces off against Wilson’s “Whirlwind,” Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken,” Zach Top’s “Cold Beer & Country Music” and Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion.”

And in the single of the year category, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” competes with Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap,” Malone and Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” Stapleton’s “White Horse” and Langley and Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”

What’s noteworthy?

Six of Langley’s nominations stem from her smash hit “You Look Like You Love Me” with Green. It’s up for single of the year, song of the year as both an artist and songwriter, music event of the year and visual media of the year as an artist and director.

Controversially, there are no nods for Beyoncé’s landmark “Cowboy Carter,” which won the Grammy for both album of the year and country album of the year in February. Miranda Lambert’s “Postcards from Texas” was also not nominated.

Who is performing?

Wilson, who took home the entertainer of the year prize in 2024, will perform.

Blake Shelton and Eric Church are also scheduled to perform.

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer