Movie Review: A dark comedy about modern dating in sharp, (knowingly) silly ‘Oh, Hi!’ View Photo

The modern dating scene is not a healthy one. Perhaps it never really was and everyone is nostalgic for something that didn’t exist. But you don’t need to be on the apps to sense the anxiety around. Just open the New York Times Magazine site and scroll through the 1,200 comments on Jean Garnett’s “The Trouble With Wanting Men,” in which she examines unfulfilled desire and the idea of “heterofatalism.”

We wonder what happened to the romantic comedy. Maybe we’re all to blame. How can we have fun with stories about romance when it is so bleak out there? But thank goodness for the filmmakers who are trying to, if not make sense of it all, talk about it. Celine Song did it in her own way with “Materialists.” And now comes Sophie Brooks’ “Oh, Hi!” about a new-ish couple on their first weekend away together. These movies are not at all similar, and yet both speak to the current mood in valuable ways.

In “Oh, Hi!” Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman) seem to be very much in sync as a pair, singing in the car together, laughing about a little accident that results in the purchase of hundreds of strawberries and excitedly exploring the very nice house they’ve rented for this romantic getaway. The chemistry is there: There’s humor, wit, conversation and attraction. They’re even on the same page on more intimate matters. It is a terrific opening — nothing is really happening, and yet it’s pleasant to just be in the moment with them.

But then things take a turn. We know they’re headed south from the first frame, when a distraught Iris greets her friend Max (Geraldine Viswanathan) at the country home late one night. We’re trained to expect that it’s all leading to a fight, or a breakup. “Oh, Hi!,” however, has other things up its sleeve.

Note to new couples: Best not to define a relationship while one is chained to the bed after a bit of experimentation. Granted, neither thought they needed to have this conversation, but it quickly becomes clear that they both heard things differently. Iris thought they were exclusive. Isaac thought it was perfectly clear that they weren’t and aren’t. But why, Iris asks, are they doing this at all after four months? Why are they on this trip? Why did he make her scallops? It’s enough to make anyone go a little mad, which Iris does, deciding that she’s going to keep Isaac chained up until they talk it through to her satisfaction.

It’s a kind of over-the-top, “Misery”-styled meditation on entrenched gender cliches in heterosexual dating. The women are crazy and needy. The men are jerks and aloof. And no amount of rational discussion on either side will end the stalemate. Iris believes that if he just gets to know her a little better, perhaps he’ll change his mind. She goes long on her biography in a funny little sequence, but the monologuing doesn’t help Isaac figure out how to escape. It just goes on.

“Oh, Hi!” follows this path to extreme ends as Iris involves Max and her boyfriend Kenny (John Reynolds), who are all trying to figure out how to get out of the situation without going to jail. It’s admirable how ardently they commit to making this outlandish premise as realistic as possible.

The film loses the plot a bit when Max and Kenny get involved and things get extra silly. It might have been better had it stayed with Iris and Isaac to the bitter end. Gordon, who co-wrote the story with Brooks, is a huge reason it works at all. She somehow keeps Iris grounded and relatable throughout, which is no small feat after she makes her big mistake. At times, that epic misstep made me think that “Oh, Hi!” might be the female “Friendship.” And while Lerman gets substantially less to do, you come out feeling for both characters, trapped in anxieties of their own making and a social structure in which neither romance nor commitment seems to be a priority. At least this film lets us laugh about it a little bit.

And lest you think people in relationships have it easier, just wait until “Together” arrives next week.

“Oh, Hi!” a Sony Pictures Classics release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “language, sexual content and some nudity.” Running time: 94 minutes. Three stars out of four.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer