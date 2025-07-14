Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 20-26 View Photo

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 20-26:

July 20: Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 82. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 81. Singer Kim Carnes is 80. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 78. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 73. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 69. Actor Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 68. Keyboardist Mick MacNeil of Simple Minds is 67. Country singer Radney Foster is 66. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 61. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 59. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 58. Actor Josh Holloway (“Yellowstone,” “Lost”) is 56. Singer Vitamin C is 56. Actor Sandra Oh is 54. Actor Omar Epps is 52. Actor Simon Rex is 51. Actor Judy Greer (“The Village,” ″Arrested Development”) is 50. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″Hook”) is 47. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 47. Model Gisele Bundchen is 45. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 45. Actor Percy Daggs III (“Veronica Mars”) is 43. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Dancer-country singer-actor Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 37. Actor Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 29.

July 21: Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 82. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 77. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 77. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 72. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 68. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 65. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 65. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 56. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 55. Actor Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 55. Country singer Paul Brandt is 53. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 53. Actor Ali Landry is 52. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 51. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 48. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 47. Actor Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 47. Actor Josh Hartnett is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 47. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 47. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 47. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 44. Singer Romeo Santos is 44. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 41. Actor Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 40. Actor Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 39.

July 22: Actor Terence Stamp is 87. Singer George Clinton is 84. Actor Danny Glover is 79. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 79. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 78. Singer Don Henley is 78. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 76. Singer-actor Lonette McKee (“Brewster’s Millions,” “The Women of Brewster Place”) is 72. Musician Al Di Meola is 71. Actor Willem Dafoe is 70. Actor John Leguizamo is 65. Singer Keith Sweat is 64. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 62. Actor-comedian David Spade is 61. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 60. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 58. Actor Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 58. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 58. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 52. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 52. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 52. Actor Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 51. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 48. Actor A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 47. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 33.

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 87. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 82. Singer David Essex is 78. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 77. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 75. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 75. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 72. Actor Woody Harrelson is 64. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 64. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 63. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 62. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 60. Actor Juan Pope (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 58. Model Stephanie Seymour is 57. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 55. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 55. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 54. Musician Alison Krauss is 54. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 54. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 53. Country singer Shannon Brown is 52. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 52. Actor Stephanie March (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 51. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 48. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 48. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 45. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 43. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 41. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 36. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 35. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 32. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 29.

July 24: Actor Dan Hedaya (TV’s “Cheers,” film’s “The Usual Suspects”) is 85. Actor Chris Sarandon is 83. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 78. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 76. Actor Lynda Carter is 74. Director Gus Van Sant is 73. Country singer Pam Tillis is 68. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (“Entourage”) is 63. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 60. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 57. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 57. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 57. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 56. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 56. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 54. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 52. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 50. Actor Rose Byrne is 46. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 46. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 44. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 44. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 43. Actor Anna Paquin is 43. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 39. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 38. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 37. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 35. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 34. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 27.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 83. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 82. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 74. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 70. Supermodel Iman is 70. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 68. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 67. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 66. Actor Bobbie Eakes (“All My Children,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 64. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 64. Actor Illeana Douglas is 64. Country singer Marty Brown is 60. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 58. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 58. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 57. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 56. Actor Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 54. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 52. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 51. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 38. Actor Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 37. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 30. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 25. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “One Tree Hill”) is 20.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 94. Singer Darlene Love is 84. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 82. Actor Helen Mirren is 80. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 76. Actor Susan George is 75. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 68. Actor Kevin Spacey is 66. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 64. Actor Sandra Bullock is 61. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn (“Seinfeld”) is 61. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 60. Actor Jeremy Piven is 60. Singer Wayne Wonder is 59. Actor Jason Statham is 58. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 55. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 54. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 52. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like a Man” films) is 52. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 48. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 47. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 46. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 39. Actor Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 37. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 36. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 35. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 32. Actor-singer Elizabeth Gillies (“Victorious”) is 32.

By The Associated Press