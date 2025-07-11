Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$12,706,492
|50,177
|$253.23
|2
|Kendrick Lamar / SZA
|$11,569,724
|50,826
|$227.63
|3
|The Weeknd
|$7,584,372
|48,366
|$156.81
|4
|Post Malone
|$6,528,118
|40,811
|$159.96
|5
|System Of A Down
|$5,772,762
|53,222
|$108.47
|6
|Shakira
|$4,561,385
|30,653
|$148.80
|7
|Dead & Company
|$4,262,907
|16,629
|$256.34
|8
|Chris Brown
|$4,179,805
|35,008
|$119.39
|9
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,504,671
|15,938
|$219.89
|10
|Iron Maiden
|$2,582,697
|25,889
|$99.76
|11
|Pearl Jam
|$2,315,656
|11,906
|$194.48
|12
|Rauw Alejandro
|$2,166,581
|12,366
|$175.20
|13
|Charli XCX
|$2,009,514
|13,841
|$145.18
|14
|Katy Perry
|$1,831,364
|13,077
|$140.04
|15
|j-hope
|$1,745,041
|12,614
|$138.34
|16
|Tyler Childers
|$1,646,576
|17,244
|$95.48
|17
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,505,167
|9,905
|$151.95
|18
|Kylie Minogue
|$1,251,149
|8,667
|$144.35
|19
|Phish
|$1,183,624
|11,343
|$104.34
|20
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,070,945
|15,344
|$69.79
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
_____