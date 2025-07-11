Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,706,492 50,177 $253.23 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 The Weeknd $7,584,372 48,366 $156.81 4 Post Malone $6,528,118 40,811 $159.96 5 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 6 Shakira $4,561,385 30,653 $148.80 7 Dead & Company $4,262,907 16,629 $256.34 8 Chris Brown $4,179,805 35,008 $119.39 9 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 10 Iron Maiden $2,582,697 25,889 $99.76 11 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 12 Rauw Alejandro $2,166,581 12,366 $175.20 13 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 14 Katy Perry $1,831,364 13,077 $140.04 15 j-hope $1,745,041 12,614 $138.34 16 Tyler Childers $1,646,576 17,244 $95.48 17 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,505,167 9,905 $151.95 18 Kylie Minogue $1,251,149 8,667 $144.35 19 Phish $1,183,624 11,343 $104.34 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,070,945 15,344 $69.79

