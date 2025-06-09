Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.

Actress in a featured role in a play

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Actor in a featured role in a play

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Actress in a leading role in a play

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Original score

“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Costume design of a musical

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Costume design of a play

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Book of a musical

Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards.