Book Review: ‘Steve Martin Writes the Written Word’ shows depth of comedian’s talent

Whether you first knew him as one of the “Two Wild and Crazy Guys” on Saturday Night Live or as one of the investigating podcasters on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” chances are you’ve seen Steve Martin’s comedic talent in some form on screen.

But what younger audiences may not appreciate is Martin’s depth as a humor writer, with a canon of written work that stretches back just as many decades.

“Steve Martin Writes the Written Word” is an aptly-named collection and excellent introduction to the comedian’s best writings, including some new material.

The book showcases Martin’s versatility as a writer, especially by including his debut 2000 novella “Shopgirl.” In that book, Martin uses a subdued sense of humor to describe heartbreak and loneliness his characters experience no matter their age.

The book also includes previously published selections from his writing for The New Yorker’s “Shouts & Murmurs” column. It’s fitting that Martin’s best shorter works in this collection focus on writing and the written word, including a piece written from the perspective of words themselves.

In another piece, he makes the list of 100 greatest books he read laugh out loud funny with fake titles such as “Omelet: Olga — Mnemonic Devices for Remembering Waitress’ Names” and “Marijuana! Totally Harmless (can’t remember author).”

Some of the pieces may not resonate with younger audiences, including a piece titled “The Y3K Bug” that plays off of the Y2K hysteria that led up to 2000. But the collection as a whole demonstrate a timeliness to Martin’s humor that helps explains his enduring success.

