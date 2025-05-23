Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 2 Shakira $5,985,584 47,556 $125.86 3 Eagles $4,669,183 16,371 $285.21 4 Dead & Company $3,710,887 16,447 $225.61 5 j-hope $2,237,653 13,701 $163.32 6 Tyler Childers $1,669,012 17,064 $97.81 7 Chris Stapleton $1,646,380 11,483 $143.37 8 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,585,885 11,314 $140.17 9 Chayanne $1,546,868 15,427 $100.27 10 Mary J. Blige $1,376,551 10,371 $132.72 11 Deftones $1,249,307 13,704 $91.16 12 Phish $1,186,196 12,025 $98.64 13 Kylie Minogue $1,139,037 9,256 $123.06 14 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,127,903 11,627 $97.01 15 Rod Stewart $1,050,668 8,589 $122.32 16 Disturbed $1,025,309 11,037 $92.89 17 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 18 Gracie Abrams $987,414 12,707 $77.71 19 Matt Rife $945,911 11,564 $81.79 20 Teddy Swims $931,213 12,926 $72.04

