Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,738,983
|50,228
|$134.17
|2
|Shakira
|$5,985,584
|47,556
|$125.86
|3
|Eagles
|$4,669,183
|16,371
|$285.21
|4
|Dead & Company
|$3,710,887
|16,447
|$225.61
|5
|j-hope
|$2,237,653
|13,701
|$163.32
|6
|Tyler Childers
|$1,669,012
|17,064
|$97.81
|7
|Chris Stapleton
|$1,646,380
|11,483
|$143.37
|8
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,585,885
|11,314
|$140.17
|9
|Chayanne
|$1,546,868
|15,427
|$100.27
|10
|Mary J. Blige
|$1,376,551
|10,371
|$132.72
|11
|Deftones
|$1,249,307
|13,704
|$91.16
|12
|Phish
|$1,186,196
|12,025
|$98.64
|13
|Kylie Minogue
|$1,139,037
|9,256
|$123.06
|14
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,127,903
|11,627
|$97.01
|15
|Rod Stewart
|$1,050,668
|8,589
|$122.32
|16
|Disturbed
|$1,025,309
|11,037
|$92.89
|17
|Blake Shelton
|$999,434
|10,409
|$96.02
|18
|Gracie Abrams
|$987,414
|12,707
|$77.71
|19
|Matt Rife
|$945,911
|11,564
|$81.79
|20
|Teddy Swims
|$931,213
|12,926
|$72.04
