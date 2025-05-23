Today in History: May 23, outlaws Bonnie and Clyde killed in police ambush

Today is Friday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2025. There are 222 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were shot to death during a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

Also on this date:

In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary, aligning with the Triple Entente of Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler killed himself while in British custody in Lüneburg, Germany.

In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.

In 2013, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would remove membership restrictions based on sexual orientation, while maintaining a ban on openly gay Scout leaders. (The ban on gay Scout leaders and organization employees was lifted two years later.)

In 2015, supporters of marriage equality in Ireland celebrated as referendum results showed a constitutional amendment in favor of recognizing same-sex marriage passing by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

In 2018, NFL owners approved a new policy allowing players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room but forbidding players from sitting or taking a knee if they’re on the field.

In 2021, a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of northern Italy’s Lake Maggiore plummeted to the ground when a cable snapped, killing 14 people.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Joan Collins is 92. Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 81. Chess grand master Anatoly Karpov is 74. Comedian-TV host Drew Carey is 67. Comedian-actor Lea DeLaria is 67. Author Mitch Albom is 67. Actor Melissa McBride is 60. Singer-songwriter Maxwell is 52. “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings is 51. Singer-songwriter Jewel is 51. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is 39. Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz (juh-ROHZ’) is 34.

By The Associated Press