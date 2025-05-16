Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 2 Shakira $6,011,063 48,576 $123.74 3 Phish $2,845,724 11,816 $240.82 4 Billie Eilish $2,047,694 16,802 $121.87 5 Kylie Minogue $1,678,798 9,868 $170.12 6 Tyler Childers $1,669,012 17,064 $97.81 7 Chris Stapleton $1,646,380 11,483 $143.37 8 Mary J. Blige $1,448,823 10,595 $136.74 9 Deftones $1,367,601 13,766 $99.34 10 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,127,903 11,627 $97.01 11 Disturbed $1,049,296 11,183 $93.82 12 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 13 Gracie Abrams $998,416 12,694 $78.65 14 André Rieu $920,061 8,711 $105.61 15 Cody Johnson $880,123 11,379 $77.34 16 Maroon 5 $800,344 4,928 $162.40 17 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 18 J Balvin $609,510 7,708 $79.07 19 Tom Segura $567,242 8,188 $69.27 20 Gabriel Iglesias $500,421 6,872 $72.81

