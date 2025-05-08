The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards are here; newcomer Ella Langley leads the nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday night. And by the looks of it, they’re not planning on slowing down any time soon.

There’s a lot to celebrate. Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire will once again host. Keith Urban will be awarded the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, marking the first time an artist has received the trophy on stage since Carrie Underwood was honored in 2010.

And perhaps most exciting of all: the ACM Awards will open with a 14-minute “Songs of the Decades” performance highlight 60 years of country music and featuring McEntire, Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland and more.

The ACM festivities actually began ahead of Thursday’s event. Before the award show, first-time nominee Ella Langley won the title of female new artist; the male award went to Zach Top.

Here’s what you need to know before the main ACMs attraction begins.

How to watch the ACM Awards

The ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. No Prime membership is required to view the livestream.

This year’s ACM Awards nominees

Langley leads the ACM Awards this year with eight nominations, six of which are from her smash hit “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green.

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen closely follow Langley’s nominations with seven each. Chris Stapleton has six nominations; Green and Post Malone are tied with five.

Johnson, Wilson, Wallen and Stapleton are up for the night’s top category, entertainer of the year. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll are also nominated for the award.

Who’s performing at the ACM Awards

In addition to the star-studded “Songs of the Decades” performance, Langley, Wilson, Top, Stapleton, Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney, Blake Shelton and Alan Jackson will perform.

There will be a few star-studded duets as well. Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts will take the stage together, as will Jelly Roll and Shaboozey. Brooks & Dunn will perform with Johnson.

Who’s presenting

Buckle up, because it’s a long list of ACM presenters: Shelton, Judd, Green, Black, Carly Pearce, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Jordan Davis, Lee Ann Womack, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Rita Wilson, Sara Evans, Sugarland, The Oak Ridge Boys and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

___

For more coverage of this year’s ACM Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-of-country-music-awards

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer