Jury in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial may not be finalized until Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in the sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t expected to be finalized until Friday, two days later than expected.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted a request by lawyers Wednesday for extra time to decide who they will eliminate from the list of prospective jurors. It’s the last step of a jury selection process that began when potential jurors filled out questionnaires last week.

For the past three days, the judge has been questioning prospective jurors one at a time to see who can be fair and unbiased. On Friday, lawyers on each side will be permitted to eliminate several individuals from the panel of jurors — for reasons they usually do not have to explain. That procedure, which typically takes an hour or less, produces the final jury of 12 plus alternates.

Then on Monday, opening statements are scheduled for a trial that is expected to last up to two months in federal court in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he operated his businesses like a racketeering enterprise, using employees and other associates to help facilitate multiple crimes, including kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking.

After his September arrest at a New York hotel, Combs has remained jailed without bail while he fights racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could result in a sentence of up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Prosecutors say Combs used his fame and fortune as a powerbroker in the hip-hop world to force young women into sexually abusive situations, including “ Freak Offs,” drugged-up orgies in which women were forced to have sex with male sex workers while Combs filmed them.

Combs’ lawyers contend prosecutors are trying to police consensual sexual activity.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press