Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Shakira $5,847,162 47,871 $122.14 2 Justin Timberlake $1,658,341 12,281 $135.03 3 Tyler Childers $1,532,958 16,290 $94.10 4 Mary J. Blige $1,401,365 10,134 $138.28 5 Chayanne $1,362,118 10,885 $125.13 6 Deftones $1,318,974 13,500 $97.70 7 Disturbed $1,205,538 11,924 $101.10 8 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,067,302 11,176 $95.50 9 Blake Shelton $999,434 10,409 $96.02 10 Joaquin Sabina $932,742 8,869 $105.17 11 Cody Johnson $899,571 11,615 $77.45 12 André Rieu $881,325 8,656 $101.82 13 Mariah Carey $801,589 4,729 $169.49 14 Maroon 5 $800,344 4,928 $162.40 15 Elevation Worship $641,823 13,109 $48.96 16 Gabriel Iglesias $489,822 6,466 $75.74 17 Forrest Frank $415,542 8,466 $49.08 18 Snow Patrol $381,951 5,617 $67.99 19 Godsmack $320,439 4,835 $66.27 20 “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac $290,951 6,950 $41.86

