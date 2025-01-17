Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,815,831
|65,751
|$118.87
|2
|P!NK
|$3,518,995
|20,164
|$174.51
|3
|Morat
|$3,369,984
|25,444
|$132.45
|4
|David Gilmour
|$3,316,645
|13,628
|$243.37
|5
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$3,063,877
|17,382
|$176.27
|6
|SEVENTEEN
|$2,275,916
|17,153
|$132.68
|7
|Usher
|$2,109,019
|13,239
|$159.29
|8
|Iron Maiden
|$1,971,724
|24,275
|$81.22
|9
|Jelly Roll
|$1,360,221
|13,310
|$102.19
|10
|Chayanne
|$1,326,710
|9,547
|$138.96
|11
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,098,587
|11,970
|$91.77
|12
|André Rieu
|$1,073,578
|11,027
|$97.35
|13
|Creed
|$1,041,348
|11,765
|$88.51
|14
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|$1,027,557
|12,537
|$81.96
|15
|Little Big Town
|$929,662
|9,284
|$100.13
|16
|Cyndi Lauper
|$839,358
|8,058
|$104.16
|17
|The World of Hans Zimmer
|$742,387
|9,677
|$76.71
|18
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$631,789
|7,610
|$83.01
|19
|Sturgill Simpson
|$552,664
|5,806
|$95.18
|20
|Sting
|$473,159
|2,556
|$185.07
