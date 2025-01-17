Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 P!NK $3,518,995 20,164 $174.51 3 Morat $3,369,984 25,444 $132.45 4 David Gilmour $3,316,645 13,628 $243.37 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,063,877 17,382 $176.27 6 SEVENTEEN $2,275,916 17,153 $132.68 7 Usher $2,109,019 13,239 $159.29 8 Iron Maiden $1,971,724 24,275 $81.22 9 Jelly Roll $1,360,221 13,310 $102.19 10 Chayanne $1,326,710 9,547 $138.96 11 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,098,587 11,970 $91.77 12 André Rieu $1,073,578 11,027 $97.35 13 Creed $1,041,348 11,765 $88.51 14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds $1,027,557 12,537 $81.96 15 Little Big Town $929,662 9,284 $100.13 16 Cyndi Lauper $839,358 8,058 $104.16 17 The World of Hans Zimmer $742,387 9,677 $76.71 18 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $631,789 7,610 $83.01 19 Sturgill Simpson $552,664 5,806 $95.18 20 Sting $473,159 2,556 $185.07

