Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,815,831 65,751 $118.87 2 Eagles $5,561,061 16,384 $339.42 3 P!NK $4,217,220 24,205 $174.23 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,060,130 17,382 $176.05 5 David Gilmour $2,823,052 13,297 $212.29 6 SEVENTEEN $2,437,507 19,465 $125.23 7 Luis Miguel $2,394,520 15,524 $154.24 8 Post Malone $2,326,752 16,728 $139.09 9 Usher $2,233,976 13,967 $159.95 10 Aventura $2,228,765 24,275 $91.81 11 Peso Pluma $1,817,103 14,417 $126.03 12 Iron Maiden $1,677,097 19,445 $86.25 13 Sabrina Carpenter $1,637,032 13,732 $119.21 14 Imagine Dragons $1,618,933 17,806 $90.92 15 Diljit Dosanjh $1,616,348 12,555 $128.74 16 Hans Zimmer Live $1,568,197 10,402 $150.76 17 Twenty One Pilots $1,476,363 12,574 $117.41 18 Jelly Roll $1,432,211 13,348 $107.29 19 Carín León $1,294,874 10,662 $121.44 20 Charli XCX / Troye Sivan $1,278,751 13,443 $95.12

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com