Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,815,831
|65,751
|$118.87
|2
|Eagles
|$5,561,061
|16,384
|$339.42
|3
|P!NK
|$4,217,220
|24,205
|$174.23
|4
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$3,060,130
|17,382
|$176.05
|5
|David Gilmour
|$2,823,052
|13,297
|$212.29
|6
|SEVENTEEN
|$2,437,507
|19,465
|$125.23
|7
|Luis Miguel
|$2,394,520
|15,524
|$154.24
|8
|Post Malone
|$2,326,752
|16,728
|$139.09
|9
|Usher
|$2,233,976
|13,967
|$159.95
|10
|Aventura
|$2,228,765
|24,275
|$91.81
|11
|Peso Pluma
|$1,817,103
|14,417
|$126.03
|12
|Iron Maiden
|$1,677,097
|19,445
|$86.25
|13
|Sabrina Carpenter
|$1,637,032
|13,732
|$119.21
|14
|Imagine Dragons
|$1,618,933
|17,806
|$90.92
|15
|Diljit Dosanjh
|$1,616,348
|12,555
|$128.74
|16
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,568,197
|10,402
|$150.76
|17
|Twenty One Pilots
|$1,476,363
|12,574
|$117.41
|18
|Jelly Roll
|$1,432,211
|13,348
|$107.29
|19
|Carín León
|$1,294,874
|10,662
|$121.44
|20
|Charli XCX / Troye Sivan
|$1,278,751
|13,443
|$95.12
