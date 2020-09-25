Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; American Airlines CEO Doug Parker; former White House Counsel Don McGahn; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.