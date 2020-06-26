Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former national security adviser John Bolton; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N,Y.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Azar, Scott, Bolton.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

