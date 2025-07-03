Photos capture the Republicans push to pass Trump tax cuts as opposition fails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The past week has seen Republicans on Capitol Hill working to pass President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” House Democrats failed Thursday to persuade enough Republicans — at least four — to vote against it two days after Senate conservatives passed the tax and spending cuts package Tuesday.

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries repeatedly referred to the package as “this one big ugly bill” as he delayed the vote for hours to speak out against it and the GOP’s deference to Trump.

Protesters against the bill have gathered at the Capitol Rotunda all week, with some submitting to arrest by Capitol Police.

