Use Corporate Sales Strategies to Sell Your Home

Competition is keen in the corporate world. Just think of Apple VS Samsung or The Gap VS J Crew. McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s. How do they make their phones, clothes, and burgers stand apart from each other? The answer is that they follow a strategy and you can do the same thing to sell your home.

Let’s start with Apple and Samsung. Apple distinguished its products by going white when other hardware producers had black or metallic casings. Samsung imitated the success of Apple products by copying their interfaces, then took the inside lane by creating a bigger viewing screen. So what does that have to do with selling a home? Here are three ways you can use world-class corporate strategies to sell your home.

Paint it white. One reason Apple products are so hot is the cool factor. Their products are streamlined, minimalistic and great-looking. That’s the same thing you should strive to do when selling your home. Like Apple did away with the hard drive, get rid of anything you don’t absolutely need for a clean, uncluttered look. Paint your home a single color like white so your buyers can see the bones of the house.

Make it unique. There’s a reason you can’t shop anywhere else to get the fit you want. The great retailers like J Crew tell a story by creating their own branded clothes and accessories around a theme. You can do the same thing. Make your home stand out from the neighbors with a feature they don’t have like a treehouse or a koi pond. Greet visitors with a tableau — a porch swing decorated with fresh pillows and a tabletop with a tray of lemonades.

Add value. Recognize that competition is stiff, so you have to do something to make your home a little more attractive to buyers. While you can’t supersize your home like a McDonald’s burger and fries, you can offer more for the money like a meal deal — a burger, soft drink and fries for less than they would cost separately. Offer touring bikes for the next family to enjoy around the neighborhood. Throw in the first year of HOA fees in exchange for a full-price offer.

You want your home to be memorable and inviting. Let the big corporations show you how it’s done.

