PG&E Storm Repair Will Disrupt Traffic On HWY 4

PGE crews in Arnold Enlarge

Arnold, CA — The heavy snow has made it hard for PG&E workers to access damaged equipment in the greater Arnold area so the company is airlifting them in and that is causing traffic delays on Highway 4.

PG&E is conducting what is called “long-lining work” until 3 p.m. on Wednesday to repair electric infrastructure damaged from the recent storms. Company spokesperson Brandi Ehlers Merlo explains, “PG&E will utilize helicopters to lift workers who are attached to long ropes and dropped into remote areas to make repairs. We will have a safe-landing zone for the helicopter near Big Meadows. Traffic will be stopped on the highway during takeoff and landing. Then it will be one way traffic control.”

The estimated delay time for motorists is up to 10 minutes. Currently, 21 crews working out of PG&E’s Angels Camp yard are working on the repairs that are impacting nearly 1,000 customers who remain without power. Click here for more power outage details in the Mother Lode.

During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.