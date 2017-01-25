Wednesday School Delays And Power Outages

Wednesday AM Power Outages Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Many schools in the Mother Lode are again starting late today due to icy roads.

There are still some power outages spread throughout the Mother Lode this morning. Over 500 are without power in the greater Arnold area and full restoration for the majority is anticipated early tomorrow afternoon. Power has been restored for much of Mi Wuk Village, but an outage in Cold Springs is impacting 106 customers and full restoration is anticipated late this evening. There are also 100 customers without power near Strawberry, and it is unclear when that outage will be restored.

There are smaller outages, impacting just a handful of customers, in Sonora, Tuolumne, Twain Harte and Long Barn.

Also of note, the emergency shelter at the Word of Life Fellowship Church in Mi Wuk Village closed last night. Many customers in that area had been without electricity since before the weekend before being restored.

