Monday School Delays/Cancelations And Power Outages

Monday Power Outages Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are multiple school delays and cancelations spread throughout the Mother Lode this morning.

For a majority of schools it is due to snow and ice, for Curtis Creek Elementary it is due to a lack of electricity and at Don Pedro High it is due to a water main issue. You can find a complete list of delays and cancelations by clicking here.

There remains power outages spread across the Mother Lode this morning. PGE reports that largest is impacting 2,450 customers in the Arnold area. Some damaged equipment is being repaired and it remains unclear when there will be full restoration. Nearby in the vicinity of Camp Connell there is an outage impacting 568 customers. PGE hopes to have that incident restored by 3pm.

404 customers, are without power near Mi Wuk Village. Full restoration is anticipated by around 4pm. There are many additional smaller outages spread throughout the Mother Lode impacting a handful of customers. They include the areas of Standard, Groveland, Copperopolis, Valley Springs, San Andreas, Forest Meadows, Sonora and Jamestown, You can call 1-800-PGE-5000 to report an outage or to request information on a specific neighborhood.

To read the latest on the weather, via the National Weather Service, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic