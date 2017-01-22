SW Tuolumne Flood Advisory, Sierra Winter Storm Warning

Hazardous conditions on Highway 4 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for poor drainage areas in Southwestern Tuolumne County until 8:45 PM.

At 5:44 PM, Doppler Radar indicated rain with heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Rock slides and debris flows may also occur in elevated areas due to runoff. Turn around, don`t drown.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada until 10 AM Monday.

Total snow accumulation may range from half-a-foot to a foot-and-a-half down to 3,000 feet. Two to six feet of snow is expected above 4,000 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Snowfall rates of two inches or more an hour will continue at times.

Winds of thirty to forty mph will continue with gusts up to seventy mph.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.