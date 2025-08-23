Morgan tops US Senior Women’s Open as 1st-round leader Sorenstam drops 6 shots back

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Becky Morgan of Wales shot a 5-under 68 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, while first-round leader Annika Sorenstam had a 78 to drop six strokes behind.

Morgan had one of two rounds in the 60s in the first two days at San Diego Country Club. She had a 4-under 142 total after opening with a 74.

“This is my first one, having turned 50 last September,” Morgan said. “But I like the course. It’s quite tricky. You’ve really got to hit the fairways, sort of get it in the right part of the greens, and today my putter was working, so it was good.”

Maria McBride of Sweden and Corina Kelepouris of Canada were a stroke back. McBride shot 70, and Kelepouris had a 71.

Liselotte Neumann (71) was 2 under with Ashli Bunch (69) and Moira Dunn-Bohls (73). Neumann won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.

Juli Inkster followed an opening 75 with a 73 to join Sorenstam in a tie for 10th at 2 over.

Karrie Webb was 3 over after rounds of 73 and 76 in her first start in the event.

